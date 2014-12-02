Eagle Ridge Equine LLC

Eagle Ridge Farrier Service specializes in equine rehabilitation and offers an unique, whole-horse approach to hoof care. Whether you are looking for laminitis recovery, management of equine metabolic disorder, limb-length disparity treatment, or maintenance of your performance horses, Eagle Ridge Farrier Service can help.

Having studied a broad spectrum of American, European, barefoot, and composite shoeing techniques I have developed a unique whole-horse approach to balancing, trimming, and when necessary, shoeing the equine hoof. I practice a team approach to managing your horse’s health and performance by working closely with the horse owners, veterinarians, trainers, and other farriers. This helps to ensure the best possible outcome when working with challenging cases and helps to keep all parties involved with and informed of the horse’s recovery or performance needs.