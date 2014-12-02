BC Horseshoeing Added by bcshoer 0 reviews Listed in Colorado Farriers Walsenburg, CO 81089, USA 719-496-6919 or 719-989-8925 bchorseshoer@gmail.com Farrier School: university of D and GCertification: Other Add to Favorites Contact Listing OwnerContact the Listing OwnerTo inquire about this listing, complete the form below to send a message to the listing owner.Name *Email *Phone NumberWebsiteMessage * Updated: Dec 4, 2014 Overview Reviews Serving southern colorado Related Add Your Review Please login or register to add your review.