eFarriers

Farriers and Farrier Directory

IMG_0114
IMG_4732 (2)

JS Farrier Service- Jamie Secoura

Added by jsecoura

0 reviews

Listed in Maryland Farriers

  • Annapolis, MD, USA
  • 4435349244

Follow:

Farrier School: Kentucky Horseshoeing School

Certification: Certified Journeyman Farrier (AFA CJF)

Add to Favorites
Contact Listing Owner

Contact the Listing Owner

To inquire about this listing, complete the form below to send a message to the listing owner.

Overview Reviews

Jamie is a Certified Journeyman Farrier with the American Farrier’s Association.
She has extensive training and experience with cases requiring specialty (therapeutic) techniques. She successfully completed a one year farrier internship in Equine Podiatry at the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine (VMCVM). After completion she remained at the VMCVM as a Resident Farrier. In this capacity she experienced working clinically with veterinarians, interns, and residents in treating horses with a variety of disease pathologies and conformational defects all while contributing to the education of veterinary students.
Jamie works with horses of all breeds and disciplines and is proficient in hand making shoes as well as using glue on shoes.

Add Your Review

Please login to add your review.

Vantage – a WordPress Directory Theme powered by WordPress.
Skip to toolbar