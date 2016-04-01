JS Farrier Service- Jamie Secoura

Jamie is a Certified Journeyman Farrier with the American Farrier’s Association.

She has extensive training and experience with cases requiring specialty (therapeutic) techniques. She successfully completed a one year farrier internship in Equine Podiatry at the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine (VMCVM). After completion she remained at the VMCVM as a Resident Farrier. In this capacity she experienced working clinically with veterinarians, interns, and residents in treating horses with a variety of disease pathologies and conformational defects all while contributing to the education of veterinary students.

Jamie works with horses of all breeds and disciplines and is proficient in hand making shoes as well as using glue on shoes.