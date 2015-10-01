eFarriers

Brian Arendt Horseshoeing

  • 665 S.Pershing St. Mt Angel, Or.97362
  • 5039640516

Farrier School: Oregon State Univ.BS Animal Science 1985 / SPSCC Farrier School 1986

Certification: AFA Farrier Classification (AFA)

I have been shoeing horses since 1985.
I graduated from South Puget Sound Farrier School and I have an Animal Science degree from Oregon State University. I feel that there is always more to learn and I am constantly trying to expand my knowledge of the horseshoeing craft. I combine proven “old school” methods with modern techniques.Please call me at (503)-964-0516 or email me at bkarendt1@yahoo.com

